WCM Investment Management LLC Has $26.64 Million Stock Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 912,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Grocery Outlet worth $26,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 134,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Grocery Outlet Stock Up 1.6 %

GO traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.13. The company had a trading volume of 364,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,344. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.75.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $930.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.17 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 7.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,400 shares in the company, valued at $852,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Grocery Outlet news, insider Steven K. Wilson sold 3,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $109,592.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,062 shares in the company, valued at $5,356,402.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,400 shares in the company, valued at $852,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,597,460 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Profile

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.