WCM Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,111,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 978,069 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up 3.8% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.52% of ASML worth $1,153,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,465,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth $389,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 27,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML traded up $6.67 on Friday, reaching $635.91. 420,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,712. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $638.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $596.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $698.59.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.08. ASML had a return on equity of 84.55% and a net margin of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upped their target price on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $688.92.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

