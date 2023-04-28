WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 273,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,184,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

ACWI traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.48. 874,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,161,703. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.22. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $94.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

