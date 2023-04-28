Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $175.00 at KeyCorp

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WMT. Erste Group Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Walmart from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $165.09.

Walmart Stock Up 0.3 %

WMT stock opened at $151.38 on Tuesday. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $156.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $408.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.94.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.27%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total transaction of $630,831.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,050,697.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $1,382,127.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,994 shares in the company, valued at $195,330,785.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total value of $630,831.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,050,697.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,039,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,507,683 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $2,598,736,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,519.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

