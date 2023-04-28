Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.16

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and traded as low as C$0.16. Wallbridge Mining shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 340,991 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on Wallbridge Mining from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Wallbridge Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of C$158.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.36.

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold. The company also explores for copper and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

