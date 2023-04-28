W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $7,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after acquiring an additional 155,143 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 136.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,616,000 after acquiring an additional 124,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,719,249,000 after acquiring an additional 116,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,784,000 after acquiring an additional 80,677 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,367,000 after buying an additional 54,008 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317 in the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 5.5 %

GWW opened at $696.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $670.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $611.58. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.48 and a 12 month high of $709.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.31 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $696.75.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

