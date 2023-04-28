W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Bought by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $5,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,116,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,962,542,000 after buying an additional 304,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 37.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,960,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,875,000 after purchasing an additional 537,114 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 5.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,866,000 after purchasing an additional 97,795 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,699,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,646,000 after purchasing an additional 90,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.09. The company had a trading volume of 308,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.76 and a 12-month high of $89.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 142.81%.

WPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

