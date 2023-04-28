W Advisors LLC Has $2.63 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

W Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of W Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 704.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.17. 365,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,702. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.91. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

