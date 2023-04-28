Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $97.02 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $97.02 million and $6.02 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for approximately $3.53 or 0.00011998 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,500,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.48904548 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $7,896,760.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

