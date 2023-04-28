VNET Group Reiterates “Upgrade” Rating for BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “upgrade” rating reissued by stock analysts at VNET Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

BKU has been the subject of several other reports. Hovde Group raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on BankUnited from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BankUnited from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BankUnited from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.11.

NYSE BKU traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.55. 1,602,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,750. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.26. BankUnited has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.17.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $456.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.73 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 17.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $49,505.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKU. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 10,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in BankUnited by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BankUnited by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

