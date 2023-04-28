Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.30 million. Visteon had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Visteon updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ VC traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.69 and a 200 day moving average of $149.51. Visteon has a one year low of $94.29 and a one year high of $171.66.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Visteon from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visteon from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visteon from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Visteon from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.92.

In related news, SVP Kristin Trecker sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total transaction of $325,970.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,416.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VC. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Visteon by 1,286.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

