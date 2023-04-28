Vista Capital Partners Inc. Takes $211,000 Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,784,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,317,000 after purchasing an additional 507,226 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,221,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,503,000 after purchasing an additional 18,240 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,069,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,152,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,621,000 after acquiring an additional 513,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 861,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,333,000 after acquiring an additional 500,034 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.93. The stock had a trading volume of 313,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,172. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.55.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

