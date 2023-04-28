Vista Capital Partners Inc. Acquires 8,041 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 136.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares during the quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHR traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.57. 591,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,704,139. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $48.09 and a twelve month high of $52.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.67.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.