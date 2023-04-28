Vista Capital Partners Inc. Acquires 8,041 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 136.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares during the quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance
SCHR traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.57. 591,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,704,139. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $48.09 and a twelve month high of $52.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.67.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile
The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
