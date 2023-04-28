Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the March 31st total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viomi Technology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIOT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 8.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 26,327 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Viomi Technology by 38.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Viomi Technology by 36.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104 shares during the period. 1.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viomi Technology Price Performance

Shares of VIOT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. Viomi Technology has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.90.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology ( NASDAQ:VIOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $132.02 million during the quarter. Viomi Technology had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 16.36%.

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

