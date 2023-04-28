Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viking Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Viking Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.96) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VKTX. StockNews.com started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

VKTX opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.08. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $22.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 67,835 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,442,000 after buying an additional 27,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 312,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawson Macartney sold 20,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $415,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 675,569 shares of company stock valued at $12,587,819. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

