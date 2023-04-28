Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 510,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $25,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $54.28. 381,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,159. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $55.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

