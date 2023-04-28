Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Purchased by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VFH traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.49. The stock had a trading volume of 203,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,970. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.21. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.96 and a fifty-two week high of $90.87.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.