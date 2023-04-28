UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSIGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

UTStarcom Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTSI traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.73. 848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002. UTStarcom has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $5.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UTStarcom

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSIGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.13% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Stories

