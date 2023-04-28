UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

UTStarcom Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTSI traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.73. 848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002. UTStarcom has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $5.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UTStarcom

About UTStarcom

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. ( NASDAQ:UTSI Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.13% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

