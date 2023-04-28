UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:UTSI traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.73. 848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002. UTStarcom has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $5.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.17.
UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.
