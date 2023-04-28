Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) shares were down 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $56.24 and last traded at $56.24. Approximately 20,213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 83,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UTL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unitil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Unitil from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Unitil Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $900.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.20.

Unitil Dividend Announcement

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $161.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unitil by 338.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,339,000 after acquiring an additional 109,588 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Unitil during the third quarter worth about $3,342,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Unitil by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 349,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,946,000 after acquiring an additional 56,620 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unitil by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,224,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,885,000 after acquiring an additional 50,451 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Unitil during the fourth quarter worth about $2,420,000. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unitil

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the local distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Others. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

Featured Stories

