United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Short Interest Update

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the March 31st total of 13,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 75.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on United States Lime & Minerals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:USLM traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $161.69. 2,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,089. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.44 and a 200 day moving average of $143.77. United States Lime & Minerals has a twelve month low of $102.12 and a twelve month high of $168.76. The company has a market capitalization of $918.40 million, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.71.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $58.29 million for the quarter.

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

