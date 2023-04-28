United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO) Short Interest Down 54.3% in April

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the March 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

United Community Banks Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ UCBIO traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $21.66. 7,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,743. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $17.38 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.81.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4297 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

