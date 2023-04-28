Unilever (NYSE:UL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

UL stock opened at $55.49 on Monday. Unilever has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $55.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.89.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Unilever by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,649 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,061,000 after purchasing an additional 758,405 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Unilever by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,853,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,744,000 after purchasing an additional 144,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Unilever by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 18.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,198,000 after buying an additional 650,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.