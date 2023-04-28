UDR (NYSE:UDR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.44-2.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.50. UDR also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.60-0.62 EPS.

UDR Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of UDR traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.33. 2,770,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,067. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 164.48, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average is $40.46. UDR has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. UDR had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UDR Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 672.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UDR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in UDR by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in UDR by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

