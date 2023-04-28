UDR (NYSE:UDR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.44-2.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.50. UDR also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.60-0.62 EPS.
Shares of UDR traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.33. 2,770,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,067. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 164.48, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average is $40.46. UDR has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53.
UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. UDR had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on UDR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.66.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in UDR by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in UDR by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.
