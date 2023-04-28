UBS Group Cuts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $125.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $127.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
AMZN has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.75.
Amazon.com Trading Up 4.6 %
Shares of AMZN opened at $109.82 on Monday. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of -409.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.26.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,713 shares of company stock worth $7,739,103 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
