Truist Financial Trims Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Target Price to $40.00

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GBCI. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $33.03 on Monday. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.23 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $214.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.49 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Don J. Chery acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $32,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,066.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 2,500 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.82 per share, for a total transaction of $82,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 88,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,568.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Don J. Chery bought 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $32,910.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,066.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 16,403 shares of company stock worth $606,843. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Glacier Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth $410,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

