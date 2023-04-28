Truist Financial Begins Coverage on HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK)

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

HighPeak Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of HPK stock opened at $19.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.79. HighPeak Energy has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.30). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $257.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 81.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 555.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

