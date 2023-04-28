Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Announces Earnings Results

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $768.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Up 6.8 %

TPH traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.68. 2,312,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,743. Tri Pointe Homes has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $28.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 39,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $916,485.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,190.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 25.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the third quarter valued at about $185,000. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

