Trex (NYSE:TREX) Rating Increased to Buy at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $64.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $55.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Trex from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.53.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $54.03 on Monday. Trex has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $67.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.35.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.46 million. Trex had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 16.69%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trex will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Trex by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,945,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,926,000 after acquiring an additional 182,788 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,369,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,463,000 after acquiring an additional 34,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Trex by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,662,000 after purchasing an additional 169,291 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Trex by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,512,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,702,000 after purchasing an additional 67,219 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Trex by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,186,000 after acquiring an additional 220,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

