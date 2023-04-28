Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Short Interest Down 93.0% in April

Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 93.0% from the March 31st total of 142,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,323,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Trans Global Group Stock Performance
Shares of TGGI remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,655,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,775,621. Trans Global Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.
Trans Global Group Company Profile
