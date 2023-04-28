Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Short Interest Down 93.0% in April

Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 93.0% from the March 31st total of 142,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,323,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Trans Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of TGGI remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,655,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,775,621. Trans Global Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

Get Trans Global Group alerts:

Trans Global Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Trans Global Group, Inc engages in the production and cultivation of medicinal cannabis. It plans to manufacture and sell cannabis and related products. The company was founded on April 2, 1979 and is headquartered in Coconut Creek, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Trans Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.