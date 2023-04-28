Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIFGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Trainline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 343 ($4.28) to GBX 310 ($3.87) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $377.50.

Trainline stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. Trainline has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

