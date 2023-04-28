Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Short Interest Down 30.4% in April

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the March 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Toto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Toto Stock Performance

TOTDY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.67. 1,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,157. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day moving average is $33.93. Toto has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $39.28.

Toto Company Profile

Toto ( OTCMKTS:TOTDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion.

TOTO Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of restroom, bath & kitchen equipment, ceramics, and eco-friendly materials. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing Equipment Business, New Business Domains, and Others. The Global Housing Equipment Business segment handles the sale of housing equipment which includes sanitary ware, faucets, and systems kitchen.

