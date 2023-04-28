Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Short Interest Down 30.4% in April

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the March 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Toto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.
Toto Stock Performance
TOTDY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.67. 1,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,157. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day moving average is $33.93. Toto has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $39.28.
Toto Company Profile
TOTO Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of restroom, bath & kitchen equipment, ceramics, and eco-friendly materials. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing Equipment Business, New Business Domains, and Others. The Global Housing Equipment Business segment handles the sale of housing equipment which includes sanitary ware, faucets, and systems kitchen.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toto (TOTDY)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Toto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.