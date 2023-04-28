Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) Short Interest Down 91.0% in April

Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 91.0% from the March 31st total of 222,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,490,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Todos Medical Stock Performance

Shares of TOMDF stock traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.00. 2,817,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,125,383. Todos Medical has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.04.

Get Todos Medical alerts:

Todos Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Todos Medical Ltd. is an in vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on the development of novel blood tests for the early detection of cancer and Alzheimer’s disease, and the distribution of comprehensive solutions for COVID-19 screening. It is also involved in the activities of breast cancer test, such as TM-B1 and TM-B2.

Receive News & Ratings for Todos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Todos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.