Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) Short Interest Update

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,700 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the March 31st total of 523,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tivic Health Systems

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tivic Health Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 122,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.27% of Tivic Health Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Tivic Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Tivic Health Systems stock remained flat at $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday. 685,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,905. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75. Tivic Health Systems has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.23.

Tivic Health Systems Company Profile

Tivic Health Systems ( NASDAQ:TIVC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. Tivic Health Systems had a negative net margin of 548.40% and a negative return on equity of 140.80%. The business had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tivic Health Systems will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. Its primary product is ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

