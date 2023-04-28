Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the March 31st total of 2,360,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 423,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.
NYSE:TRI traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.51. 269,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $133.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.62.
Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 993.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 246.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have issued reports on TRI. StockNews.com raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.09.
Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.
