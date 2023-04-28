Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the March 31st total of 2,360,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 423,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

NYSE:TRI traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.51. 269,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $133.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.62.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.06%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 993.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 246.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRI. StockNews.com raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.09.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

