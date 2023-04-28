Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) Short Interest Up 58.6% in April

Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the March 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Theta Gold Mines Price Performance
TGMGF stock remained flat at $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. Theta Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09.
Theta Gold Mines Company Profile
