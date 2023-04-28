Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,287,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,979 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 2.4% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.33% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $709,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $15.07 on Friday, reaching $558.09. 769,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,230. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $611.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $560.16 and a 200 day moving average of $550.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.94%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.91.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

