The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $125.86

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 125.86 ($1.57) and traded as low as GBX 124.80 ($1.56). The Renewables Infrastructure Group shares last traded at GBX 126.20 ($1.58), with a volume of 2,546,317 shares traded.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 609.52 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 125.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 128.73.

Get The Renewables Infrastructure Group alerts:

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of GBX 1.71 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,333.33%.

About The Renewables Infrastructure Group

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Renewables Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Renewables Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.