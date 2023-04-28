The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $125.86

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 125.86 ($1.57) and traded as low as GBX 124.80 ($1.56). The Renewables Infrastructure Group shares last traded at GBX 126.20 ($1.58), with a volume of 2,546,317 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of £3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 609.52 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 125.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 128.73.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of GBX 1.71 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,333.33%.
About The Renewables Infrastructure Group
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.
