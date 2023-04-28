The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Managed Asset Portfolios LLC

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC trimmed its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 622,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,767 shares during the period. Mosaic comprises about 4.3% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $27,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 3,186.4% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.86.

MOS stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $42.43. 2,164,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,240,654. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $40.29 and a twelve month high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

