The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $37.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ZTO. TheStreet upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.45.

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $27.39 on Monday. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.03.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 420.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

