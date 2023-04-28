The Coca-Cola Company (KO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on July 3rd

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Coca-Cola has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 62 years. Coca-Cola has a payout ratio of 65.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Coca-Cola to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.7%.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KO stock opened at $63.60 on Friday. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.88.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,671 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722,435 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 57,678,466 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,937,315,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,213,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,758,000 after acquiring an additional 462,803 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

