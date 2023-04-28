Tezos Price Hits $1.03 on Top Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00003495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $962.40 million and approximately $19.33 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004251 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003856 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000036 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 956,916,095 coins and its circulating supply is 935,675,914 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

