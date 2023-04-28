Textron (NYSE:TXT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Textron had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Textron Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TXT traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,643,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $76.11.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at $50,108,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at $50,108,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Textron

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Textron in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

