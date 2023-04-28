Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.68-1.88 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.17-4.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.46 billion.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.12. 4,349,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,146,029. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The firm has a market cap of $151.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. Susquehanna upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

