Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) PT Raised to $64.00

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TCBI. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.90.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $50.66 on Monday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $45.81 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.36 and a 200-day moving average of $58.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $422.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.44 per share, with a total value of $823,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 203,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,320. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 16,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.44 per share, with a total value of $823,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.15 per share, for a total transaction of $260,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,752,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,410. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth $261,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.