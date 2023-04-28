TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in April

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
TerraVest Industries Stock Performance
TRRVF stock remained flat at $19.49 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 493. TerraVest Industries has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $20.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.08.
About TerraVest Industries
