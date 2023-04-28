TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in April

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

TerraVest Industries Stock Performance

TRRVF stock remained flat at $19.49 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 493. TerraVest Industries has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $20.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.08.

About TerraVest Industries

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

