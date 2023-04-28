TerraClassicUSD Price Up 7.3% This Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $205.43 million and $29.22 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0210 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00059656 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00039984 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00020628 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000206 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006529 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001136 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,801,167,275 coins and its circulating supply is 9,797,900,390 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

