Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.55)-($0.45) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.37). The company issued revenue guidance of $635-660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $642.72 million. Teladoc Health also updated its FY23 guidance to ($1.70)-($1.25) EPS.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

TDOC stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $26.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,522,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,235,139. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.08. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $44.66.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 285.51%. The company had revenue of $637.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.71 million. As a group, analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

TDOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. 58.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.28.

In other news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,254 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $57,161.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 35,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $98,320.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,351.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $57,161.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 35,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,301 shares of company stock worth $1,180,135. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,639,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $345,757,000 after buying an additional 78,859 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $51,309,000 after acquiring an additional 72,396 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,632,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 9,904.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,100,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,039,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,581,000 after purchasing an additional 64,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

Further Reading

