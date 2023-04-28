TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

TMVWY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded TeamViewer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TeamViewer from €12.00 ($13.33) to €12.50 ($13.89) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TeamViewer from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Shares of TMVWY opened at $8.98 on Monday. TeamViewer has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $9.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.88.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers TeamViewer, a remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Assist AR, a remote support solution with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly access, control, and manage connected products from anywhere.

