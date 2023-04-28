TD Asset Management Inc Invests $889.17 Million in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,294,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,171,000. Brookfield comprises about 1.1% of TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 1.75% of Brookfield as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BN. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $784,527,000. Markel Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,197,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,988,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,762,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BN stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,019. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.93. The stock has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.22. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $54.08.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $24.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Brookfield Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

