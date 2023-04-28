TD Asset Management Inc Has $266.26 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,696,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,622 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.43% of Eaton worth $266,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 0.2 %

Eaton stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.69. 923,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,179. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $178.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 55.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

